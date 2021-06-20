HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply officials address ongoing water main repairs on Moanalua Freeway at a news conference at 1 p.m.

A 42-inch water main break started on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Crews have been working to repair it through the weekend.

There are two major pipelines that supply water, and one of them is damaged.

This pipeline brings water from the reservoir from Kalihi to Hawaii Kai.

Water conservation is not being asked for at this time although water levels are below what BWS crews would like it to be.

There will be 24/7 lane closures impacting westbound by Fort Shafter until the work is completed.

The lane closures starting Monday will be have one west bound lane of Moanalua Freeway closed from 4 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Fort Shafter / Ahua Street exit is closed. Motorists should use an alternate route.