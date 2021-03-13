Board of Water Supply faucets at Waiahole Poi Factory activated

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BWS Waiahole water, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Saturday, March 13, 2021

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waiahole Valley Potable Water System was damaged by heavy rains earlier this week.

The Board of Water Supply put water faucets in the area at the Waiahole Poi Factory. The water was available starting at noon Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Residents brought their own water containers to get the water. The water is available 24/7.

Social distancing is encouraged.

In the event of any issues with temporary faucets, please contact the BWS at (808) 748-5000, extension 1. For more information, contact Jason Takata at (808) 587-0585.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Justin Cruz's Weather Forecast 3-12-21

Coronavirus rules loosen before spring break while officials advise vigilance

Online deals, cheap flights have Las Vegas trending as a popular destination for upcoming vacations

Friends launch website to promote local businesses and offer deals to customers

Little Beach on Maui reopens after being closed for several months

Third-generation Hawaiian feather shop moved to Waikiki

More Top Stories

Trending Stories