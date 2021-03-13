Board of Water Supply faucets at Waiahole Poi Factory activated

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waiahole Valley Potable Water System was damaged by heavy rains earlier this week.

The Board of Water Supply put water faucets in the area at the Waiahole Poi Factory. The water was available starting at noon Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Residents brought their own water containers to get the water. The water is available 24/7.

Social distancing is encouraged.

In the event of any issues with temporary faucets, please contact the BWS at (808) 748-5000, extension 1. For more information, contact Jason Takata at (808) 587-0585.