Board of Water Supply crews respond to 16-inch water main beak in Pacific Palisades, Pearl City

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A water main break in the Pearl City and Pacific Palisades area is impacting the neighborhood.

The Board of Water Supply said it is a 16-inch water main break at 1840 Komo Mai Drive.

It started around 11 a.m.

Residents in Pacific Palisades and Pearl City may have no water or low water pressure.

The Board of Water Supply does not know how many are impacted by this.

