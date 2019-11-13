Board of Regents approves latest draft of administrative rules for Maunakea management

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents approved the latest draft of the administrative rules for University of Hawaii-managed lands on Maunakea at a special meeting on Nov. 6 on the UH Hilo campus.

After 99 people testified at the meeting, the regents voted unanimously in favor of the rules with one amendment, eliminating the requirement that groups of 10 or more must register before entering UH managed areas.

The rules now advance through the remainder of the administrative process to Gov. David Ige for final approval.

The meeting materials can be viewed here. The rules can be found on page 627, however, do not yet reflect the elimination of the section regarding groups registration.