Blue Note Hawaii cancels Amy Hanialii’s benefit concert for Willie K

Blue Note Hawaii announced today that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Amy Hānaiali‘i show on March 3rd, originally set to replace Willie K, is cancelled. All remaining ticket-buyers will be automatically refunded.
The Blue Note strongly encourages the public to support Willie’s fight against cancer by purchasing an Ambassador bracelet from his website: https://williek.com/product/willie-k-ambassador-bracelet/
Willie K was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, and began undergoing immunotherapy last year.
