Blue Hawaii cocktail inventor Harry Yee turns 103

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Happy birthday wishes go out to legendary bartender Harry Yee.

He is the one who invented the Blue Hawaii cocktail in 1957 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village where he worked at the Garden Bar for more than 30 years.

The Dutch distiller Bols wanted him to promote their Blue Curacao liquor. The Blue Hawaii was made with rum, vodka, pineapple juice, sweet and sour and blue curacao. It came with an umbrella and an orchid.

The Garden Bar is now the Tropics Bar & Grill.

He turns 103 years old on Sunday, Sept. 26. His daughter says when he was born in 1918, there was a pandemic happening in that year.

Back in 2018, the Hilton Hawaiian Village held a Blue Hawaii cocktail contest to honor him when he turned 100 years old.

Happy birthday, Harry!