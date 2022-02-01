Blue Angels demonstrate aerial mastery at Kaneohe Bay Air Show and open house

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Bay Air Show and open house will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Marine Corps base in Kaneohe.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will do an air demonstration. The event features military displays, food vendors, and entertainment.

The community event is a way for the public to understand the military better, and for the military to get to know the community better.

“This is a great opportunity for Marine Corps Base Hawaii to show the community how much we appreciate living and working alongside them in Hawaii,” said Col. Speros C. Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii. “Our installation is home to a Maritime Team that is on the cutting edge of future developments within the Marine Corps. Our team of military members and civilian employees are dedicated to protecting not only our country, but also our environmental, historical, and cultural resources. This air show and open house is the perfect opportunity for the community to spend time aboard the installation and gain a better understanding of what we do as part of the nation’s premier crisis response force.”

Attending the event is free. If you wish to have preferred seating, you can buy a ticket through Marine Corps Community Services.

For more information visit the Kaneohe Bay Air Show Facebook page.