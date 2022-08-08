HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu on Monday, Aug. 8 ahead of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.

The free Kaneohe Bay Air Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will do an air demonstration. The event features military displays, food vendors, and entertainment.

For more information on the show, visit the Kaneohe Air Show Facebook page.

The event is free to attend although if attendees want preferred seating, tickets can be bought at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show website.