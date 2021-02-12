Blue Angel on display at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An iconic Blue Angel jet officially went on display at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Friday, Feb. 12.

Blue Angel #4 arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and was reassembled by restoration teams and volunteers starting on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The aircraft — which last flew in late 2020 — was demilitarized and had its wings removed at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, before being shipped to Honolulu by Pasha Hawaii. Blue Angel #4 was previously located in Pensacola, Florida.

The executive director of the Aviation Museum said, the Blue Angel brings forward a story of innovation and resilience.

“We’re extremely excited. When you take a look at everything that the museum has to offer, this Blue Angel F/A-18 really represents closure for everything. It’s bringing forward this story of innovation and resilience as a country and the proliferation of innovation that really has taken us through the World War II aircraft you see on display here, to the modern-day aircraft. This is what inspires young people.” Elissa Lines, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum executive director

