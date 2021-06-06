Blood drive offers public chance to save lives while helping Special Olympics Hawaii athletes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blood drive was held Sunday in Ewa Beach offering the public a chance to save lives in more ways than one.

The event was a partnership between Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) and Special Olympics Hawaii in efforts to encourage others to donate blood this summer.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

BBH says it usually sees a decline of up to 15% in blood donations during the summer months.

The Blood Bank added that for every blood donation until Aug. 31, a Special Olympics Hawaii athlete will receive sports equipment and much-needed PPE.

“This opportunity again is so important to help us get back. You know, everybody’s getting back out to practicing and hopefully we have our comeback games where we do in-person competitions in October. We’re very excited about that opportunity,” said Special Olympics Hawaii Director of Development Tracey Bender.

Sunday’s event marked the first of two happening this summer.

“So if you’re in Hawaii, in order to meet the needs of our Hawaii patients, we need 200 donors coming through our doors every single day. If you think about it, with just even one car accident that one victim could use 100 pints of blood,” added BBH Recruitment Account Manager Traci Takehare.

The next blood drive is expected to be held on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



To sign up for the Aug. 7 blood drive, click here.