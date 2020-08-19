Blood Bank of Hawaii will return to Kauai from Aug. 25-27

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — For the first time in months, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is heading to a neighbor island.

From Aug. 25-27, the Blood Bank is holding a blood drive at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

Here is a list of the hours of operation, which vary by day.

Aug. 25: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 27: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

While all blood types are needed, officials say there’s a high need for O-Positive and O-Negative blood. Each donation can save up to three lives.

Healthy donors interested in giving blood on Kauai may register with the Blood Bank of Hawaii here or call 808-848-4770.

