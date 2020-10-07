Blood Bank of Hawaii to host blood drive in Kona

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) is returning to Kona to host a blood drive from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.
The event will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints near Kona Cultural Hall.
Here are the dates:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BBH says its goal is to secure 140 appointments per day throughout the three-day period to help stabilize Hawaii’s current blood supply.
The Blood Bank adds that although all blood types are needed and will be used, there is a high need for O-Positive and O-Negative.
For more information, visit their website.
