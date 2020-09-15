Blood Bank of Hawaii redesigns its website

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is launching a new updated website this week that allows donors to find and register for a drive on the home page.

There’s a special call for action for donors with Type O blood.

O-negative blood is the highest demand because it’s accepted by everyone.

O-positive blood can be used by anyone with a positive blood type, which is about 80% of local residents.

For more information, visit bbh.org.

