HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is launching a new updated website this week that allows donors to find and register for a drive on the home page.
Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
There’s a special call for action for donors with Type O blood.
O-negative blood is the highest demand because it’s accepted by everyone.
O-positive blood can be used by anyone with a positive blood type, which is about 80% of local residents.
For more information, visit bbh.org.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Surge testing reveals a positivity rate of less than one percent, says Mayor Caldwell.
- Blood Bank of Hawaii redesigns its website
- Hawaii Red Cross volunteers deploy to wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and California
- Cement truck driver in serious condition after overturning on Moanalua Eastbound ramp
- Pop-Up Makeke for Hawaii Businesses