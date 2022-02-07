Blood Bank of Hawaii providing thousands of meals during “Give Blood. End Hunger” campaign

File – A donor gives blood at the Hawaii Blood Bank in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii donated more than 9,000 meals to Hawaii foodbank.

This is thanks to community support through their annual “Give Blood. End Hunger” campaign.

They said for the second year in a row, they matched every blood donation received in December and January, resulting in a donation of one meal to help local food banks.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii provided 9,156 meals to Hawaii Foodbank and 437 meals to Hawaii Food Basket.

They said this is 125 more meals than in 2021. Something they are celebrating given our current climate of blood bank shortages.

Todd Lewis the Chief Operating Officer at Blood Bank of Hawaii said navigating this campaign during the ongoing pandemic was tricky.

“Healthy blood supply is keeping first time blood donors coming in at all times,” said Lewis. “But due to the pandemic we had to shut down all high school and college drives.”

Which is why the Blood bank of Hawaii is celebrating this victory, because despite the pandemic obstacles, they still beat their goal.

Blood Bank of Hawaii continues to ask donors to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to help maintain the local supply that’s distributed to the 18 hospitals statewide.

Due to the pandemic, they do not allow walk-in appointments so donors can sign up online by clicking here or call 808-848-4770.