File – A donor gives blood at the Hawaii Blood Bank in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is currently down to a half-day supply of O-type blood, according to BBH.

Low inventory of O-type blood is due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.

BBH is encouraging donors of all blood types to make appointments but is strongly encouraging those with O-positive and O-negative type blood to make an appointment and donate.

O-negative is known as the universal blood type because it can be given to patients in situations when the blood type is unknown.

O-positive blood on the other hand can be transfused to any positive blood type and is also extremely critical in situations of trauma.

You can save up to three lives if you choose to donate.

To make an appointment call (808)-848-4770 or click here.