Blood Bank of Hawaii hosting 3-day blood drive on Kauai

File – A donor gives blood at the Hawaii Blood Bank in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) is returning to Kauai from Tuesday, April 20, through Thursday, April 22, to host a three-day blood drive at the Kauai Beach Resort.

The blood drive will be held in the ballrooms of the Resort with varying hours each day.

An official from BBH says the organization is thankful for contributions to the community from Kauai donors.

“Kauai has done exceptionally well in keeping cases low. This will be our third time returning to Kauai since the pandemic began, and we’re grateful to our donors and the Kauai Beach Resort for contributing to the health of our community.” Todd Lewis, Blood Bank of Hawaii Chief Operating Officer

The drive will run during the following dates and times at the Kauai Beach Resort:

April 20: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kauai Beach Resort is waiving ballroom rental fees for the drive and BBH staff will benefit from on-site room accommodations. General manager Robert “Mick” Minicola said, “I am truly excited to welcome back Blood Bank of Hawaii. Donating blood to help our community during times of need is an act of kindness and generosity that we can all support.”

Safety procedures, as well as strict sanitation protocols, will be implemented at the drive and BBH is hoping to secure 180 appointments each day.

Those interested in donating blood or plasma on Kauai can register here or call (808)-848-4770.