HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Hawaii residents rang in Independence Day by donating blood at Ala Moana Center.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii held the “Better Together Hawaii” drive on Sunday to encourage people to donate blood amid Hawaii’s blood supply shortage.

BBH says one in seven people entering a hospital in Hawaii will need blood, prompting donations to be more important than ever before.

If you missed the blood drive, but are still interested in donating, visit their website.