Blood Bank of Hawaii experiences critical shortage of all blood types

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii says it’s experiencing a critical shortage of all blood types.

So it’s appealing to healthy donors to donate as soon as possible.

The most needed blood types are B-positive, O-positive and O-negative with less than a one-day supply of each.

The blood bank says it typically sees a 15% drop in donations during this time of the year.

COVID-19 has made it worse.

If you’d like to help…The Young Street and Waikele donation sites are open seven days a week.

The Dillingham location is open every day except Sundays and Mondays.

The Blood Mobile located at Windward Mall is scheduled to be open seven days a week.