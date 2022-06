HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii issued a cry for help through their social media pages asking for blood donors.

BBH said they reached dangerously low levels of O-negative blood on Wednesday after an unexpected surge of requests from neighboring islands. They now only have a half day’s supply.

O-negative donors are asked to make appointments as soon as they can by visiting the BBH website or by calling (808) 848-4770.