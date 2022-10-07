HONOLULU (KHON2) – Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.

The blood bank said they are now down to a half-day supply of O- type blood and is hopeful more people will step up and donate.

“It is imperative to the community to increase and maintain a stable blood supply – especially O-type blood – since it will make a lifesaving difference for local trauma patients and individuals with illnesses who require regular blood transfusions.” said Fred McFadden, Director of donor services at Blood Bank of Hawaii.

Although they are in need of O-type blood they are encouraging all donors of all blood types to make an appointment and donate their blood.

Because O-type blood is the universally accepted blood type, hospitals and emergency rooms can use this blood and transfuse it to any patient in critical need.

To make an appointment with Blood Bank Hawaii visit their website or call (808) 848-4770.

Donating blood is easy and only takes one hour of your time. Plus, a one-hour blood donation has the possibility to save up to three lives.