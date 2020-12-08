Blood Bank Hawaii and Hawaii Foodbank team up to save lives and feed those in need

For the first time in months, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is heading to a neighbor island.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) and Hawaii Foodbank are banking on

the generosity of blood donors to save lives and help feed those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

As the holidays approach, BBH anticipates a historic 20 percent dip in donations and Hawaii Foodbank forecasts an unrelenting demand for food due to economic hardship facing many across the state.

To combat this, the nonprofit community banks have initiated the “Give Blood, End Hunger” campaign. For every blood donation made during the month of December, BBH will provide a meal to someone in need through a donation to the Hawaii Foodbank.

BBH says it needs 150 to 200 blood, plasma and platelet appointments per day to meet the current statewide demand.

Depending on donor turnout, the Hawaii Foodbank is hopeful it could receive the equivalent of 4,000 to 6,000 meals by month’s end.

“We’re grateful to partner with Hawaii Foodbank to make the holidays brighter for Hawaii’s patients

and families,” said Todd Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Blood Bank of Hawaii. “We encourage

all healthy donors to join us this December because just as no patient should go without blood, no

member of our community should go without food.”

On Oahu, collections will take place at five locations:

Young Street Donor Center

Dillingham Donor Center

Waikele Center

Adventist Health Castle

Kapolei Walmart

The campaign will also extend to Kauai between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 at Kauai Beach Resort.

“Coming together with Blood Bank of Hawaii embodies this season of giving and we appreciate

their spirit of partnership to keep our community healthy and fed,” said Hawaii Foodbank President

and CEO Ron Mizutani. “As families continue to struggle in these uncertain times, this effort will

help to feed thousands during the holidays.”

Healthy donors interested in giving blood may register here or call 848-4770.