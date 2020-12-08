Blood Bank Hawaii and Hawaii Foodbank team up to save lives and feed those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) and Hawaii Foodbank are banking on
the generosity of blood donors to save lives and help feed those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
As the holidays approach, BBH anticipates a historic 20 percent dip in donations and Hawaii Foodbank forecasts an unrelenting demand for food due to economic hardship facing many across the state.
To combat this, the nonprofit community banks have initiated the “Give Blood, End Hunger” campaign. For every blood donation made during the month of December, BBH will provide a meal to someone in need through a donation to the Hawaii Foodbank.
BBH says it needs 150 to 200 blood, plasma and platelet appointments per day to meet the current statewide demand.
Depending on donor turnout, the Hawaii Foodbank is hopeful it could receive the equivalent of 4,000 to 6,000 meals by month’s end.
“We’re grateful to partner with Hawaii Foodbank to make the holidays brighter for Hawaii’s patients
and families,” said Todd Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Blood Bank of Hawaii. “We encourage
all healthy donors to join us this December because just as no patient should go without blood, no
member of our community should go without food.”
On Oahu, collections will take place at five locations:
- Young Street Donor Center
- Dillingham Donor Center
- Waikele Center
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kapolei Walmart
The campaign will also extend to Kauai between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 at Kauai Beach Resort.
“Coming together with Blood Bank of Hawaii embodies this season of giving and we appreciate
their spirit of partnership to keep our community healthy and fed,” said Hawaii Foodbank President
and CEO Ron Mizutani. “As families continue to struggle in these uncertain times, this effort will
help to feed thousands during the holidays.”
Healthy donors interested in giving blood may register here or call 848-4770.
