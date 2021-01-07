Blood Bank Hawaii and Hawaii Foodbank extending ‘Give Blood, End Hunger’ partnership

File – The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) and the Hawaii Foodbank announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6, that they will be extending their “Give Blood, End Hunger” campaign partnership through the month of January, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) and the Hawaii Foodbank announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6, that they will be extending their “Give Blood, End Hunger” campaign partnership through the month of January, 2021.

The campaign began in December, 2020, and for every blood donation made during the month of December, the BBH provided a meal to someone in need through a donation to the Hawaii Foodbank.

This resulted in the equivalent of 4,628 meals being donated on Oahu and 348 on Kauai. The CEO of the BBH says, his organization is excited to keep the partnership going.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Hawaii Foodbank. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we had a record turnout in December, and we hope to keep the momentum going throughout January.” Todd Lewis, Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO

On Oahu, collections will take place at five locations:

Young Street Donor Center

Dillingham Donor Center

Waikele Center

Adventist Health Castle

Kapolei Walmart

For more information or to register to give blood, click here or call (808)-848-4770.