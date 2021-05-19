BLNR seeking applicants to fill Oahu, Maui land district seats

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is seeking qualified candidates who are interested in serving on the State Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR).

The designated Maui and Oahu land district seats are currently open.

Applicants must be residents of Maui County and Honolulu County. Apply here.

Applicants should be committed to conserving and protecting Hawaii’s natural and cultural resources under the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), which manages public lands, including state parks, aquatic resources and wildlife.

BLNR members are required to attend meetings on Oahu twice a month or more to act on departmental submittals, including land leases and conservation district use applications.

These volunteer board positions will be appointed by the governor for a term of four years. Nominees are required to provide publicly viewable financial disclosure information prior to their appointment.

Click here for more information about the responsibilities of a BLNR member.