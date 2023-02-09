HONOLULU (KHON2) — To improve road safety, a bill to require proper headlight beam height is being proposed.

Representative Matayoshi has expressed concerns about headlight intensity and commented that “headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous…they restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards.”

Due to the dangers of blinding headlights, bill HB541 has been introduced and proposes that the Hawaii Department of Transportation adopt necessary rules to address head lamp requirements. This will be achieved during a motor vehicle safety check process conducted by an inspection station.

As of now the state’s safety inspection list includes 22 items, however, it does not address headlight beam height requirements. The introduction of these requirements are intended to create safer roadways for the community.

HDOT issued a testimony on Feb. 2 in favor of the proposed bill HB541 stating that they “support this effort to ensure that all vehicle safety equipment is properly maintained to provide maximum safety benefit for all roadway users.”

In addition, Feb. 2 also marks the adoption of HB541 by the House of Committee on Transportation and was refereed to the the House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce for further discussion.