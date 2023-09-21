HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blind, disabled and denied is the situation for a Kaimuki resident who is trying to get his service of TheHandi-Van restored.

He said the appeals process has left him with no answers.

Bert Kato has used TheHandi-Van service since 2017, when he was approved for a smaller vehicle since the larger ones could not fit in his driveway. He received notice in 2022 that the smaller ones would be unavailable and was told that a large vehicle could pick him up across the street as an alternative.

“But I told them, ‘I can’t cross the road here, there’s no crosswalk. Could I wait on this side of the road? And when The Handi-Van driver sees me, stop there but can he come out and just help me cross the street to get on?'”

The Hawaii Disability Rights Center said that is not an option.

“They’re not valets, but the law also does say that they are entitled, people are entitled to a reasonable accommodation,” said HDRC Executive Director Louis Erteschik.

The Department of Transportation Services said they only have five or six smaller vehicles — so what happens when they are unavailable?

“What is looked for is the capacity of the person to get to another place, oftentimes that would mean 200 or 300 feet away from where they are,” said DTS Director Roger Morton.

Kato’s situation led him to file an appeal.

“I always paid my taxes and I supported this kind of cause, I never thought I’d need it,” Kato said, “but now that I need it, I can’t get it!”

The HDRC said they are working on about six similar appeals and found success for some — like the Fernandez family KHON2 spoke to in June.

Erteschik said the city is not being unreasonable in its denials.

“They never said ‘No way, no how, we’re never going to do it.’ They just said that ‘To require us to have it on demand is a fundamental alteration because we just don’t have enough vehicles,'” Erteschik said.

Officials said 14 small vehicles will arrive by the beginning of 2024 and another 16 are expected by mid-year.