Blessing to mark completion of Kauai affordable rental project

KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A blessing will be held on Friday, March 5, to mark the official completion of an affordable rental housing project on Kauai.

Only limited attendance will be permitted due to Kauai County COVID-19 restrictions.

Koa’e Makana is an affordable rental housing project on 11 acres of prime south shore property in Koloa.

There are 133 units in 23 low-rise, multiplex apartment buildings. Residents of all 133 units have already moved in.

The project was made possible through a partnership between Kauai County and Mark Development.

It was designed for workers in the Koloa visitor industry and to support local small businesses in Koloa and Poipu.