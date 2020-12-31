Blessing held for off-leash dog park at Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing ceremony was held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the city’s newest off-leash dog park at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

Located on the Makai end of the Regional Park, the off-leash dog park occupies about 13,000-square-feet and includes fenced-in areas for large and small dogs.

The dog park also includes drinking fountains, irrigation and is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.

The new off-leash dog park will give canines in central Oahu a new space to run around and socialize and is expected to open to the public in February, 2021.

