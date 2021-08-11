Blessing held for new Oahu dialysis center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new kidney dialysis center is coming to Oahu.

Queen’s Health System, Kuakini Support Services, HMSA and Satellite Healthcare held a pre-construction blessing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 10,000-square-foot clinic will be on the ground floor of Queen’s Health System’s “Hale Pulama Mau,” at the Kuakini Health Systems campus on Kuakini Street.

Health officials said this center is much-needed because almost one in every five people in Hawaii is affected by Kidney Disease. The facility will include 23 dialysis stations, two private isolation rooms and two home dialysis training rooms.

“This new center will provide more convenience for patients and their families. Queen’s is continuously looking for ways to deliver high-quality care in comfortable, accessible settings. Our goal is to provide dialysis patients with greater access to the services they need, so they can receive their treatments on an outpatient basis and we can improve their quality of life.” Jason Chang, chief operating officer at The Queen’s Health Systems

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Construction is expected to be complete in February 2022.