Blessing held for conservation efforts at Wāwāmalu Beach on Oahu

Conservation efforts begin on Wāwāmalu Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing was held for conservation efforts at Wāwāmalu Beach near Sandy Beach.

Several organizations partnered with the City and County of Honolulu to protect the area. Their goals include taking care of the ecosystem.

They will place barriers so off-roading vehicles will not trample on the protected area along seven miles of shoreline.

The groups include Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, Liveable Hawai’i Kai Hui, Sierra Club O’ahu Group, Division of State Parks, 808 Cleanups, and community leaders.