Blessing held for bulb-out mural by Stevenson Middle School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — R.L. Stevenson Middle School students and community members held a blessing of the bulb-out that they painted at the crosswalk by the school.

The painting on the street was done by the community and the students. The bulb-out makes it safer for pedestrians and drivers.

The design shows the connection between mauka and makai with flowers as well as tones of blue and green which shows the beauty of Makiki.

The project is partnership between City & County of Honolulu, the school, Blue Zones Project, Ulupono Initiative, Austin Tsutsumi & Associates, Inc., Honolulu Safe Routes to School, and Honolulu Complete Streets and the community.