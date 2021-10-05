Blessing held for affordable kupuna housing project in Mo’ili’ii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing was held for a new affordable kupuna housing rental project in Mo’ili’ili on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The new building is called the Hale Makana O Mo’ili’ili

It is located at 2139 Algaroba Street.

It has 105 apartments and it is six stories tall.

There are 80 studios that rent for $521 to $1,156.

There are 25 one-bedroom apartments that rent for $546 to $1,226.

All the apartments have a walk-in closet, granite countertops, and ceiling fans.

Those prices are for renters that are at 30 to 60% area median income (AMI).

Renters need to be 55 and older and are also at and below 60% AMI.

The building will have covered parking stalls, bike storage, and a community center.

“At the state level the Hawaii Development Finance Corporation has awarded Hale Makana in Moiliili $1.7 million in state and federal low income housing tax credits,” said Gov. David Ige.”We’ve also committed $13.6 million in rental housing funds so that we can commit to the lowest rental rates for our community.”

The $39.7 million project will be done by February 2023.