Blessing held at Honolulu facility that will aid houseless

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the Punawai facility that will aid those who find themselves houseless on Oahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Mayor Caldwell and a group of officials attended the ceremony and discussed the significance of the facility that is located just outside of downtown Honolulu.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories