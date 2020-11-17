HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the Punawai facility that will aid those who find themselves houseless on Oahu.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Mayor Caldwell and a group of officials attended the ceremony and discussed the significance of the facility that is located just outside of downtown Honolulu.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Twitter, Facebook CEOs promise to mitigate spread of disinformation
- Kuhio Grille has Thanksgiving Day Meals available for order
- Blessing held at Honolulu facility that will aid houseless
- ‘Bows veteran starter, Kohl Levao, done for the season because of injury
- Medicare Planning & Hawaii Independent Physicians Association