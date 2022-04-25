HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recently the County of Kauai held a blessing for their first all-inclusive playground. This playground has the equipment to meet the needs of kids with different physical and emotional disabilities.

Lydgate Beach Park, located on Leho Dr in Lihue, is the state’s first fully inclusive playground according to Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.

During my first weeks in office, I met with a group of mothers of children living with autism.” “From them, I learned that we had no playground tailored to children living with disabilities. That day, we made a promise, and I am proud of our Department of Parks and Recreation team for their work to make this inclusive playground a reality for our keiki living with disabilities.” KAUAI MAYOR DEREK S. K. KAWAKAMI

The $400,000 project was allocated from the General Fund, Capital Improvements Projects Fund, and the Lihue District Special Trust Fund for Parks & Playgrounds Fund. According to the County of Kaua’i construction began in the fall of 2021 and was completed in April 2022.

Courtesy: County of Kauai

Courtesy: County of Kauai

“I would also like to thank the Friends of Kamalani and Lydgate Park, the Leadership Kauai Class of 2022, and everyone for their continued support and contributions to this project and our children,” said Kawakami.

This playground addresses physical, social, emotional, sensory, communication, and cognitive activities children living with developmental disabilities encounter. The facility also includes swinging, spinning, sliding, climbing, and balancing equipment.

For more information on this park or for more resources from the County of Kaua’i, click here.