Blessing ceremony held for completion of H1 Pearl City repaving, widening project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than a year of lane closures and traffic, the repaving and widening of the H1 freeway in the Pearl City area is complete.

The state Department of Transportation held a blessing ceremony Monday morning to mark the occasion.

The project rehabilitated the roadway in both directions, between Pearl City and Halawa as well as widened the eastbound shoulder lane between the Waimalu viaduct and the Aiea pedestrian overpass.

“As a long time Pearl City resident I do remember driving on that shoulder lane and knowing that every time you did that you took your life into your own hands,” said Gov. David Ige. “I’m glad that bumpy uneven surface is gone, to be replaced with a new smooth surface.”

The project was done in three phases at a cost of $68 million.