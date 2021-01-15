Blessing ceremony held at Hale O Meleana at St. Francis Kupuna Village on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a blessing ceremony Friday, Jan. 15 at Hale O Meleana which is a new senior living community.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It has 111-units that were developed by the St. Francis Healthcare System.

It is licensed to provide a full spectrum of senior care, from adult residential care, assisted living, and memory care to intermediate and skilled nursing care

Officials say the goal is to give seniors including couples a home where they can age in place.

“A lot of places you get a certain lvel you have to move out,” said Jerry Correa, St. Francis Healthcare System CEO. “We’re trying to create something where you don’t have to keep moving, and the impact it has on a senior, and the family. So this is very, very special.”

Hale O Meleana means House of Marianne. It was named after St. Marianne Cope.

Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu did the blessing.