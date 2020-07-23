Blessing ceremony for West Loch Modular Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on July 23 for the state: 50 cases in Honolulu, 3 on Hawai‘i Island, and 2 on Maui. One new death was also reported.

This is the highest number of cases reported on a single day, since the Department of Health began tracking cases in late February. The previous highest one-day count was on July 11, with 42 cases.