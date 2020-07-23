Blessing ceremony for West Loch Modular Project

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) —  Mayor Caldwell attended a blessing ceremony to mark the start of construction of a 58 unit modular design affordable rental housing project in ‘Ewa Beach on Thursday.

