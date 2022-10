HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 1:30 p.m. today, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will address US District Court Judge Derrick Watson’s recent decision to challenge Honolulu’s legal push to regulate short term rentals on O’ahu.

Blangiardi intends to discuss the preliminary injunction to block Honolulu’s Ordinance 22-7 which restricts short term rentals that are less than 30 days.