HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will be holding his 2022 State of the City Address at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

It’ll be his second address since he stepped into office last year amid a global pandemic that shattered Oahu’s economy and resulted in the permanent closure of many local businesses.

This time last year, the City was in Tier 3 of the Honolulu Recovery Framework and not everyone was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Masks were still required to be worn outdoors, bars were just beginning to reopen and hundreds of residents were out of work.

Today, things are looking more like pre-pandemic days, to a certain extent.

As COVID case counts and hospitalizations decrease, Blangiardi let Safe Access Oahu expire after 11:59 p.m. on March 5, with no further COVID restrictions for the city. He added that private businesses can continue to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test if they choose to for the safety of their customers.

On March 25, Gov. David Ige will let the state’s indoor mask mandate expire at 11:59 p.m.

Hawaii is the last state in the nation to have a mask mandate in place. Since April 2020, Hawaii has required face masks to be worn indoors and outdoors, with the latter requirement ending on May 25, 2021.

Blangiardi’s speech on Tuesday is an opportunity for him to reflect on what the City has done so far and to share plans to tackle economic challenges that continue to plague the island.