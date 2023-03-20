HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined KHON2 News on KHII following his third State of the City address.

The mayor explained more about rail starting interim operations in July and a timeline for full service.

Blangiardi also said he supports pay raises for cabinet members and council members.

His administration is also set to begin a series of town hall meetings.

Read KHON2 News coverage on Blangiardi’s State of the City address and his goal to attack Honolulu’s “Wicked Problems” by clicking here.

What to know more about Blangiardi? According to his website, this is his background:

Rick Blangiardi has led a life of uncompromising service to Hawaii, his colleagues and especially his family. Decisively elected by the residents of Oahu, he is now leading the nearly one million people of the City and County of Honolulu, which ranks as the eleventh largest municipality in the country.

Blangiardi took office Jan. 2, 2021 and immediately went to work hiring a dedicated leadership team of more than 40 highly accomplished and experienced professionals to address the short and long-term challenges facing the City. The top priorities include the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts, affordable housing and homelessness, public safety, rail, elder care, and modernizing services to bring the City’s technology into the 21st century.

Blangiardi’s first run for public office produced a definitive victory over a crowded field of candidates, promising a results-driven leadership philosophy void of the politics of the past.

