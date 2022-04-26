HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 41, related to short-term vacation rental properties on Oahu on Tuesday, April 26.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Councilmember Brandon Elefante, Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina, Department of Planning and Permitting deputy director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna and other community leaders will be in attendance.

Cracking down on illegal short-term rentals has grown over the past years throughout the pandemic.

In February of 2022, under a new agreement with Maui County to promote responsible hosting, Airbnb has recently removed more than 1,300 listings in compliance with local laws.

It’s the first enforcement action the company has taken after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) back in July of 2021 that enables the County to better enforce its short-term rules. The agreement is similar to the ones signed with Kauai and Honolulu in 2020.