Blake Wallenda to do highwire walk at Ala Moana Hotel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family known for death-defying feats is bringing an act to Honolulu.

Blake Wallenda from the famous circus family will walk a highwire between two points at the Ala Moana Hotel’s 14th floor.

This is taking place on Monday, February 17 at 11 a.m., and everyone is invited to watch.

The Ala Moana Shopping Center is letting people watch from its parking lot on the top deck near Macy’s.

Blake’s brother Nik is walking across a volcano in Nicaragua next month.