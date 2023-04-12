HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Career Expo of 2023 is taking place at the Blaisdell on Wednesday, April 12.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair provides a forum for both job seekers who are looking for a fulfilling career and employers who are looking for qualified candidates.

“Now more than ever, there is a critical need to provide innovative and alternative ways for

companies and potential employees to connect. These free events allow job seekers to visit with

many of Hawaii’s best employers, all looking for qualified hires in a competitive recruitment

marketplace,” said an expo representative.

Events like these provide one-on-one opportunities for those looking for employment to break free of the walls created by online application processes.

Some of the organizations and businesses participating in this year’s expo included Hawaiian Airlines, Aulani – A Disney Resort & Spa and Oʻahu Transit Services (TheBus). The State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, Navy Region Hawaii, Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard and others.

“Last year, thousands of people participated in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, Manager at the Honolulu

Star-Advertiser. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life-changing career move or hire.”

The Hawaiʻi Career Expo said they tend to attract more than 100 employers who are in need of qualified candidates to select from.

They also said they attract some of the more qualified candidates of employees from a diverse array of fields that Hawaiʻi has to offer.