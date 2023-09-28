HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Neal S. Blaisdell Center’s renovations continue to move forward with the reopening of the Hawaii Suites meeting.

The center was originally built way back in 1993.

They did renovations to the air conditioning. Since some of the equipment being utilized is from back in 1964, the renovations are essential.

It’s well overdue for an upgrade as well as modernization. And that’s why the city is putting in for over $3 million for improvements for the 12 rooms that are used for a smaller functions which will expand the capacity for the exhibition space.

The renovation improvements are part of the $43.6 million that has been appropriated for campus-wide capital improvement projects that are being managed by the City’s Department of Design and Construction. Architectural and engineering work headed up by consultants Pacific Architects, Inc. and WCIT are a part of this.

These improvements address safety, energy efficiencies and deferred maintenance. This includes new moving acoustic divider walls, new air handlers and thermostat controls for each room, energy efficient dimmable lighting, new commercial quality flooring, wall finishes and solar shades to modernize the facility.

“We are very fortunate to have an expert project leadership team provided by Director Haku Milles, P.E. and Deputy Director Bryan Gallagher, P.E., from the City’s Department of Design and Construction,” said Dita Holifield, Department of Enterprise Services director. “Working in conjunction with our staff and contractor, S&M Sakamoto, we are very pleased to have this five-month renovation project completed on-time and on-budget so we can promptly resume business and reopen our doors to host our community events, meetings and activities.

Holifield went on to discuss further.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s patience with our campus-wide construction closures and are thrilled to welcome back our loyal tenants and are looking forward to accommodating and serving new interests as well,” added Holifield. “As we approach 60 years of being Hawaii’s entertainment hub, we remain focused on improving our facilities and services to provide for many more memorable and exciting events in the years to come.”

The first event that will kick off the re-opening of the Hawaii Suites is being held on Sunday, Oct. 1. The opening will welcome the return of the Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles and Hawaiiana Show, which is an annual show at the Blaisdell Center for the past 32 years.