HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii singers, dancers and entertainers, warm up your voices and practice those dance moves–you could be the next global singing sensation.

YG Entertainment, best known for producing BLACKPINK, will be in Hawaii for a talent search on June 4.

The 2023 YG Global Audition will take place at the Honolulu Dance Studio.

“We are thrilled to bring the YG GLOBAL AUDITION to Hawaii and provide an opportunity for

talented individuals to showcase their skills,” said a representative from YG Entertainment

Casting Team.

The application period has opened and closes on May 21. Applicants must have been born between 2004 to 2012 and can audition in one of the following categories: vocal, rap, dance or appearance.

Applicants are required to participate on-site at the Honolulu Dance Studio, located at 1030 Queen Street.

Interested individuals must fill out an application form. The form can be found here.