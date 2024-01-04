HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a building fire in Moanalua that broke out on Thursday, Dec. 4.

HFD said the fire was at Ala Mahamoe Street and they were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

Viewer video sent to KHON2 News show thick black smoke in the area and residents said it smelled like burning rubber.

As the first unit of firefighters were on their way they could see the column smoke and called a second unit.

When they arrived, flames were seen emanating from the side of a small, split-level residential building which they were able to bring under control within 20 minutes.

The fire was then extinguished by around 6:45 p.m.

HFD said no one was in the building during the time of incident.

A fire investigator will be working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.