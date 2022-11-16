HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is the biggest retail sales day of the year, Black Friday is just around the corner with some national retail experts expecting not as big of a jump in sales compared to last year, still, some local shops are preparing for a very busy Black Friday.

It is officially the holiday season and for many that means shopping.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Angelica Morales was shopping at the Pearlridge Center keeping gifts for family members in mind.

Morales said, “We are planning to go to the Philippines in December so I need to go shopping for my family.”

Over the years shopping trends have gone through some changes, retail experts said to expect less of the doorbuster Black Friday deals, but do anticipate those sales starting earlier, even a month sooner.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki said, “Black Friday actually started early this year, it actually started the first week in October, and it’s just been going on.”

The National Retail Federation estimates a smaller rise in spending compared to last year. The association estimates a six to eight percent growth in sales over 2021, last year’s spending shattered records with a 13.5% growth. Still, the NRF predicts an overall strong year in sales for retailers.

Pressure from inflation and higher prices are likely having an impact.

“It’s the perfect storm that’s going on right now, and retailers are very competitive and we want to keep our prices down, but it’s hard,” Yamaki said, “And we know people are also looking at you know that bottom line dollar and looking for the best deals that they can get during this time.”

The T&C Surf Designs Store Manager Rosie Vierra Schoening said they have not seen lines out the door since pre-pandemic days, but she is still expecting a strong year in sales.

She said being a local shop gives them a better understanding of their customer’s budgets and needs.

“We’ve taken that into consideration and of course, everybody wants to get a gift under the tree so I foresee a lot of happy kids out there,” Schoening said. “With the grandparents doing the shopping and whatnot, the prices are really great, so it’s been affordable for a lot.”

Even if some Black Friday sales may have started as early as October, some shoppers like John Ariola are planning on setting their alarms extra early and continuing with their yearly tradition.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Ariola said, “I still like to, it’s kind of exciting right, you know, to get out early see the doorbusters, see all the action.”

Many retailers continue looking for employees as the busy holiday season gets underway.