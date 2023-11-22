HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black Friday shopping seems to be starting earlier and earlier each year, from online sales to doorbuster deals, people have more options than ever before, but all of those options could also lead to some fears about missing the best deals.

It is the time for Christmas shopping or getting that big-ticket item that has been on hold all year long.

Marcus Robin was shopping at the Pearlridge Shopping Center for some presents days before Black Friday.

Rubin said, “Grab a couple of things for the kids, and then go out and buy something really nice for the wife.”

The Black Friday deals are now more than just one day, and lately, online shopping offers many of those sales well in advance. The Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki said the pandemic influenced some shopping habits.

Yamaki said, “There’s a lot of options now, you can buy it in-store, you can shop online, pick it up curbside or you can buy it online and have it shipped to the store.”

Retail experts recommend comparing prices online and checking for additional price reductions on the actual Black Friday.

Certain stores like HIC keep their sales all week long. Sales Associate Chazie Shiraishi said they know customers like having more than one day of shopping.

Shiraishi said, “We try to do an entire week because we know Black Friday can be super hectic and so we want everybody to get a chance to come into the store and visit us.”

But for those who fear missing out on the best prices, University of Hawaii Shidler College of Business Instructor Constancio Paranal recommends being specific about shopping and knowing exactly the product and price limit.

He said, “And I would also recommend that you follow the brands that you like because sometimes those deals are being advertised through their social media platforms.”

Retailers like Best Buy will continue to allow customers to line up before doors open on Friday, honoring tradition, while admitting the Black Friday deals are already available.