HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s one of Oahu’s biggest and cheapest childcare programs, and this Saturday Summer Fun sign-ups begin.

It’s first-come, first-serve, and unlike the last two years, parents will have to sign up in person. The last time there was in-person registration at Manoa Valley District Park, parents lined up 48-hours in advance to register their Keiki.

“Plan on getting early,” Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Shana Macadangdang said. “We recommend a folding chair, some water snacks, and an umbrella for the inclement weather and long lines and waiting time.”

In 2021 registration was done online, but the city is moving to in-person this year to help process the $25 registration fees, another blast from the past as the city waived fees during the pandemic.

“Hopefully this will be the last year that we have in-person registration like this knock on wood,” DPR’s Nathan Serota said. “We’re planning on having the ability to take payments for our online offerings, our classes summer fun anything like that coming next season.”

This year each of the five park districts are being hit by staffing shortages which have forced at least one site in each district to go offline. Currently, 140 positions, or about one-third of the positions need to be filled.

That includes Sunset Elementary, leaving 15 miles of Oahu’s North Shore without a location nearby.

“Unfortunately some sites did have to be closed due to staffing,” Macadangdang said. “If we did have the staffing to cover those sites, we most definitely would open those up. However, yes, Sunset was definitely on the chopping block, unfortunately. That’s such a nice location because it sits between Waialua and Kahuku and it kind of catches that intermittent area right there.”

Serota says they’ll register what they have staffing for and waitlist everyone else if they get more staff.

As for COVID precautions, masks are optional.

“I know that all parents are asking we are not requiring facemasks this year but we are strongly encouraging them, especially with the influx of infections going around,” Macadangdang said.