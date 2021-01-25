BJ Penn arrested for driving under the influence, police say

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Jay Penn, also known as BJ Penn, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 23, for operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 4:51 p.m.

Officers from the Hamakua district say they responded to calls of a reckless driver near a Honoka’a business.

Upon arriving on scene, police learned through witnesses that Penn had arrived at the business earlier in a gray Toyota pickup truck. Witnesses told police that the 42-year-old was observed talking loudly toward employees and was later seen driving off in what they described to be a “reckless manner.”

Big Island police say Penn returned to the property shortly after leaving. Officers contacted Penn and say they observed signs of impairment, which led to an arrest. Penn was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

He has since been released. The investigation is ongoing.