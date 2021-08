HONOLULU (KHON2) — The food delivery service Bite Squad is delivering food back to the community.

The company donated $1,000 and 100 pounds of food to the Angel Network Charities on Oahu on Friday, Aug. 27.

Bite Squad held a donation drive with local restaurants to collect the food.

Since the pandemic began, Bite Squad has donated over 700 pounds of food to local charities.